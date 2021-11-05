After two weeks, the Cliff Gilker Park is now once again open for public use.

On October 21st, a ‘hazard tree’ was hung up over the main access road to the park. It had fallen onto another tree, and was stuck there. On November 4th, BCHydro successfully removed the tree.

The tree was in close proximity to power lines and specialized contractors were required to remove it.

The SCRD is asking drivers to remain cautious along the main access road, however, as road repairs are due to be completed next week. There are also still a number of downed trees parallel to the road.

A fallen tree also damaged a bridge on the red trail, and staff have closed the area to repair it.