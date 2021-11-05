As the Sunshine Coast Regional District develops its next budget plans, it has a number of mandatory safety improvements required for next year.

Just under $2 million worth of improvements have been slated as mandatory for the dams at Chapman, McNeil and Edwards lakes, alongside repairs at wastewater facilities in the region, replacement of vital equipment (such as a garage hoist), and maintenance of emergency vehicles.

82 new proposals for projects for the coming year were presented at the SCRD’s council meeting on November 1st’s pre-budget meeting. Many of them focused on water and solid waste initiatives for the Region. 24 of the ideas were approved for inclusion in the 2022 budget, as they are considered mandatory, because if their equipment failed, it would cause ‘significant issues to service delivery in the region.’

Public information sessions about the budget and its new ideas will take place on November 16th and 23rd. The first round of budget discussions will take place on December 13th and 15th.

After checking the Budget Community Check-In Survey, many of the 600 comments the SCRD received stated the district should focus on ‘the need for further work in the areas of water and solid waste management on the Sunshine Coast.’ There was also a common request for more SCRD services.

A link to all the comments is available here.