B.C. Premier John Horgan has been diagnosed with cancer.

Horgan had biopsy surgery last week on a growth in his throat and he revealed today (Thursday) that the results showed it was cancerous.

He says his prognosis is good and he expects to make a full recovery.

Horgan will start radiation treatment in the next couple of weeks and he says it should conclude toward the end of December.

He will continue to take part in briefings and cabinet meetings virtually while other officials will attend in-person events in his place.

Here is the full statement from Premier Horgan regarding his health:

“The surgery and biopsy that were done last week were successful and I am grateful to the amazing healthcare team for all the support I’ve received. The pathology confirmed that the growth in my throat was cancerous.

“My prognosis is good and I expect to make a full recovery. In the next couple of weeks, I will need to start radiation treatment, which will conclude toward the end of December.

“During that time, I will continue to participate virtually in briefings, cabinet meetings, and other important meetings like the Council of the Federation. For in-person events, Minister Mike Farnworth and other cabinet ministers may attend in my place.

“I would, again, like to thank everyone who sent their well wishes. Your support gives me strength and humbles me. I look forward to being back in the legislature and travelling in the new year.”

– with files from Casey Kenny, Vista Radio