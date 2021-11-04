BCers in need of a warm, safe place to stay during the cold, wet winter months will have access to additional emergency shelter spaces this year.

That’s according to the Province of BC, as local partners provide thousands of temporary shelter spaces and over 350 extreme weather response shelter spaces province-wide.

In Nanaimo, the First Unitarian Fellowship operates a 24-bed temporary shelter at 595 Townsite Rd. It’s open to people 19 years and older, with an expected closing date of March 31, 2022.

Also in Nanaimo, a BC Housing shelter map pinpoints year-round shelters run by the Salvation Army and Island Crisis Care.

And in Sechelt, the Raincity Housing and Support Society operates an 11-bed temporary shelter on 5653 Wharf Ave., open to people 19 and older.

“These emergency shelter programs are made possible through partnerships with communities and non-profit groups,” the Province said in a Nov. 4 release, noting more shelters may be added throughout the winter when needed.

Elsewhere, there’s also a shelter Campbell River.

That city’s Coalition to End Homelessness coordinator, Stefanie Hendrickson, finds shelters really go a long way, especially with the windy, wet weather we’re accustomed to.

“People are often going to sleep in equipment that’s already wet from the previous night, which becomes a very dangerous situation for illness, injury, and even death,” she told Vista Radio.