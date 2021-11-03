The Nanaimo RCMP is still looking for information about the hit and run of a teen girl in the east-facing parking lot of Brooks Landing Mall. It happened in the late morning of Tuesday October 12, 2021,

The 18-year-old victim told police she was walking through the parking lot towards the crosswalk at Departure Bay Road, when she saw a grey SUV approaching. As the vehicle got closer to her, she heard the engine being revved. The next thing she knew the front end of the vehicle struck her with enough force to lift her off the ground. She managed to maintain her balance and did not fall to the ground. Before she could get a look at the driver and vehicle, the vehicle continued through the parking lot and was last seen turning onto Departure Bay Road.

The victim called her boyfriend who drove her to the Nanaimo hospital, where she was treated for soft tissue damage. She then reported the incident to the Nanaimo RCMP.

Investigators were unable to find any surveillance cameras in the parking lot that would have captured the collision. The victim told police there was another vehicle driving by immediately after she was struck. She said a passenger in that vehicle mouthed to her if she was ok but the vehicle did not stop, and she could not provide a description of it or of the passenger.

If anyone has information on this incident, please call the Nanaimo RCMP non-emergency line at 250-754-2345, and quote file number 2021-38398.