Island Health has declared a COVID-19 outbreak on the Transitional Care Unit at Nanaimo Regional General Hospital.

Four patients in that unit have tested positive for the virus… the first on Sunday, October 31, after developing symptoms.

Until further notice, no new admissions will be allowed to the Transitional Care Unit. Movement in and out of the unit is restricted and only essential visits are allowed.

No other areas of the hospital are affected, and all other services are continuing normally.

In a news release, Island Health says “It is important to note that this outbreak is limited to the Transitional Care Unit and no other areas of the hospital are currently affected. The hospital is still a safe place and people should not avoid seeking emergency care if they require it. All outpatient services and scheduled procedures will continue as normal.”

It adds “Island Health has implemented comprehensive strategies to prevent and respond to COVID-19 in long-term care, acute care, assisted living and licensed facilities. Communication with patients, families and staff is ongoing.”

Yesterday, November 1, Island Health declared and outbreak at Chartwell Malaspina Care Centre’s Hummingbird Unit.

Two staff and one resident are reported to have tested positive with the virus.

For more information about COVID-19, please visit: www.islandhealth.ca/covid19.