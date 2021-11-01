The origin of three COVID cases in the Chartwell Malaspina Care Centre Hummingbird Unit is under investigation.

Island Health has declared an outbreak at the care home, but says the outbreak is only within that unit, and consists of two staff members and one patient.

The rest of the facility is under heightened surveillance. In the meantime, residents and staff have been isolated to the unit, all social visitation, admissions and transfers have been stopped, enhanced cleaning protocols have been put into place and use of personal protective equipment is required, and staffing levels / supply of personal protective equipment are being closely monitored.

Island Health states it ‘is supporting where needed, to ensure safe resident care continues’ and ‘continues to support the outbreak response.’

Communication with staff, residents, and families is still ongoing.