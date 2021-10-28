One mischief-maker had a strange idea of what ‘filling your tank’ meant.

Overnight on October 19, a vandal may have put sugar inside of a gas tank in a parked vehicle in the 700 block of North Road in Gibsons.

RCMP say the culprit also poured an ‘unknown liquid’ over the car. It wasn’t stated if the liquid was opaque or transparent. Individuals who have any information about the incident are asked to call the RCMP and reference police file 2021-7074.

Meanwhile, in Sechelt on October 21st and 22nd, a suspect was able to gain access to two unlocked cars in the driveway and in front of a residence in the 5700 block of Ebbtide Street.

While no damage was reported, a box of tire chains was taken from one vehicle and the other’s inside was ‘ransacked.’