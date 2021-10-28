Premier John Horgan is about to undergo surgery.

In a statement, Horgan said, “after noticing a lump in my neck, I went to the doctor to get a number of tests over the past few weeks. Those tests have revealed a growth in my throat that requires surgery tomorrow. Any further treatment will be determined after the surgery.”

Horgan says we “have a lot of work to do to support British Columbians through this pandemic and beyond,” adding that he’s proud of the dedication shown by our cabinet and caucus to that work.

Out of an abundance of caution, Solicitor General Mike Farnworth is being appointed as Deputy Premier along with his other duties.

“Minister Farnworth is respected on all sides, for his incredible public service since being elected to the legislature 30 years ago,” Horgan said in the statement.

“Mike will be there as support, if needed, but I will continue in all my roles as Premier, head of the executive council, the current chair of the Council of the Federation. I have been here before and I am not alone. People all around the province receive news like this every day.”

Horgan is urging all British Columbians that, if they’re concerned about a health issue, don’t wait, and don’t put it off. “Go see a doctor, go to an urgent and primary care centre to get it checked out as soon as you can.”