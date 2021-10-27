As fall sees rainy days across Vancouver Island, City of Nanaimo staff will be clearing out their stormwater catch basins.

Public Works staff and contractors started in Duke Point on the 25th, and will be wrapping up on November 5th. They will move north, cleaning catch basins along major arterial roadways.

“Regular maintenance of stormwater infrastructure helps divert pollutants from waterways, and ensures rainwater can drain away quickly,” said Bill Sims, General Manager for Engineering & Public Works. “Maintenance also supports the City’s asset management goals by identifying any deficiencies that may need repairing. Residents can help ensure good drainage by clearing leaves away from catchbasins and private drains.”

Motorists are advised that they should approach with caution, as the work involves large equipment. Traffic control people will be assisting, and drivers are asked to follow their instructions.

Pedestrians, cyclists and motorists are cautioned to watch for missing sewer grates during the work.

During the work, sewer grates are removed and the basin is cleaned by a vacuum truck. Objects are then separated out from the water, then taken to a regeneration facility.