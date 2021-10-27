Island Health has issued an overdose advisory for the Nanaimo area.

The advisory says overdoses are increasing right now, and people using opioids and stimulants face increased risk from both inhalation and injection.

They say if you encounter someone who has overdosed, you’re asked to call 9-1-1 and stay with them.

If you have a Naloxone kit, use it. If they’ve stopped breathing, administer one breath every five seconds.

There’s more information on the Island Health overdose website.