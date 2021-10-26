While the Sechelt landfill drop-off center is possibly coming to completion in November, the SCRD is looking at the future of waste disposal for the area.

With estimates that the landfill will be near capacity in 2025, the SCRD is looking to residents to propose the ‘future of solid waste disposal, including garbage, organics, recycling and green waste, on the Sunshine Coast.’

The SCRD is asking residents their opinion on long-term disposal via a survey running until March 2022. A link to the survey as well as the current plan is available here.

“We look forward to meeting with the community to hear your thoughts, concerns and ideas on the future of solid waste on the Sunshine Coast,” says Aidan Buckley, Manager Communications and Engagement, with the Sunshine Coast Regional District. “This is the first step in a long process, and we want to help residents stay informed and provide input on the plan in the coming years.”

Before the Sechelt landfill reaches capacity, the SCRD ‘needs to identify a new waste disposal option and seek approval from the Provincial Government.’ The plan is to update their Solid Waste Management Plan next year to ‘identify a new long-term disposal option, which can take about two to three years to complete.’

Meanwhile, work on the new drop-off area at the Sechelt Landfill is nearing completion with the area due to open in mid-November. Starting today, Tuesday October 26, the landfill can once again accept materials including tires, paint and appliances.