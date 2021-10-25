The City of Nanaimo is warning drivers to look out for work crews cleaning the City’s stormwater catch basins.

Starting today, Monday, October 25, 2021, City of Nanaimo Public Works staff and contractors have been out on major roadways.

During the program storm sewer grates are pulled off and the catch basin is then cleaned out using a vacuum truck. The material is then separated from any water, dried and taken to a regeneration facility.

Bill Sims, City General Manager, Engineering & Public Works, says “Regular maintenance of stormwater infrastructure helps divert pollutants from waterways, and ensures rainwater can drain away quickly. Maintenance also supports the City’s asset management goals by identifying any deficiencies that may need repairing.

Residents can help ensure good drainage by clearing leaves away from catch basins and private drains.”

Since this work involves large equipment, drivers should approach with caution and obey traffic control person’s directions. Work will take place for two weeks, wrapping up on November 5, 2021.

Drivers, cyclists and pedestrians are asked to watch for crews and traffic control personal on the roads, and be aware of missing grates near the work zone.

Regular maintenance of stormwater infrastructure helps divert pollutants from waterways, and ensures rainwater can drain away quickly. Maintenance also supports the City’s asset management goals by identifying any deficiencies that may need repairing.

Residents can help ensure good drainage by clearing leaves away from catchbasins and private drains.”

Strategic Link: The catch basin cleaning program promotes the City’s priorities of Governance Excellence and Environmental Responsibility through the regular maintenance and inspection of City assets and diverting pollutants from waterways.