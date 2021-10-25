Nanaimo RCMP are seeking public assistance in locating a 22 year-old woman.

She was last seen at approximately 5 pm on October 22nd, leaving the Nanaimo hospital against medical advice. Due to this, her family is extremely worried for her safety and well-being.

She is described as an 5’6 indigenous woman, weighing 115 pounds. RCMP say she has a light complexion. Her hair is currently dyed blue, and she has a tattoo of a dragon under her collar bone and a butterfly on her right wrist.

Schopf has been known to visit Nanaimo, Oceanside, and may be trying to reach the Lower Mainland.

Anyone with information about her whereabouts is asked to contact the Nanaimo RCMP non-emergency line at 250-754-2345 and quote file # 2021-39656.