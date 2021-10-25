A man who called 911 to report a ‘fictitious’ school shooting is being held in custody until his next court appearance.

34 year-old Aaron Edward Craig, a resident of Nanaimo, was arrested on Thursday, October 21st.

He was picked up by RCMP within one hour of placing his call to 911 about a school shooting that wasn’t happening. Students at the Nanaimo District Secondary School were held in lockdown until the man was arrested.

He appeared in provincial court on the 22nd, where he was charged with public mischief, breach of a court order, and breach of probation.

He will remain remanded until November 2nd.