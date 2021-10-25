Over 1000 people on Gabriola Island have their power out.

Customers east of South Road have had their power off for nine and a half hours.

BC Hydro states the situation is still unknown, and that the cause is still under investigation.

No crew has been assigned to tackle it yet, though the estimated arrival of BC Hydro workers is at 10am today.

Mudge Island is also seeing a blackout East of Halibut Hill Road, with most of the island dark.

BC Hydro states it’s due to a downed wire, and the 175 customers can expect the situation to be worked on come 12pm today— fourteen hours after losing power.

Live updates are available via the BC Hydro outage map.