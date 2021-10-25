BC Ferries has cancelled many of its Monday morning sailings, and some afternoon sailings, between the mainland and Vancouver Island.

This includes sailings from Vancouver’s Horseshoe Bay to Nanaimo’s Departure Bay.

The following sailings have been cancelled due to a high wind warning from Environment Canada, with reservations fully refunded;

6:15 am departing Horseshoe Bay

6:15 am departing Departure Bay

8:25 am departing Horseshoe Bay

8:25 am departing Departure Bay

10:40 am departing Horseshoe Bay

10:40 am departing Departure Bay

1:00 pm departing Horseshoe Bay

1:00 pm departing Departure Bay

“The safety of our passengers and crew is of primary importance to us,” stated BC Ferries. “We don’t take the decision to cancel sailings lightly, as we know customers rely on us to get to their destinations. We will resume service as soon as it is safe to do so.”

More information is available at BC Ferries’ website.