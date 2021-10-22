On October 14th, employees arrived to their work in the central part of Nanaimo to find a large swastika in red paint on the front window.

The swastika was allegedly painted sometime overnight, and after taking a picture and making sure RCMP saw the image, it was covered up by the employees. Later that day, investigators were contacted by the business once more with surveillance images of the person who allegedly painted the swastika.

The individual had ‘distinctive bright orange hair’ and RCMP stated that they could be ‘possibly female.’ They wore a large, puffy blue coat as well as a face mask and a yellow backpack.

The RCMP state the incident could be possibly related to a swastika found painted on cement on October 13th in the vicinity of Cameron Island. However, no suspect has been identified.

If you have information on the identity of the person you’re asked to contact the Nanaimo RCMP non-emergency line at 250-754-2345, and quote file # 2021-38490.