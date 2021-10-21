Some parents sending their kids to school in Nanaimo can rest easy knowing there will be new daycare supports available.

The BC government’s ‘Seamless Day Kindergarten pilot program’ has expanded to the Nanaimo-Ladysmith School District this week, alongside 20 other school districts.

The program promises to ‘employ certified early childhood educators to provide before- and after-school care in kindergarten classrooms and to support learning alongside the classroom teacher.’ It will make use of pre-existing classrooms for kids.

“I’m thrilled with the success of the Seamless Day Kindergarten pilot program so far. That’s why we are expanding it to another 21 schools,” said Jennifer Whiteside, Minister of Education. “This program gives children continuity throughout the day on their learning journey. Access to quality, inclusive care and early learning is critical in supporting parents, particularly mothers, to pursue career or education goals while being confident that their kids are being cared for.”

This pilot program is currently in place at Oliver Elementary, West Sechelt Elementary, Hollyburn Elementary and Errington Elementary.

How long it will take to employ the early childhood educators and when the program will be officially available for parents was not stated.