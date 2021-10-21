An argument between a couple and an unknown individual in the late hours of night led to a bear-spraying.

On Sunday, October 17th at 2am at Nickerson and Norwest Bay Road, a couple engaged in an argument with a passerby. The argument quickly escalated as the passerby bear-sprayed the male, and kicked him in the hand.

The stranger was unknown to the couple, but he is described as in his 30’s, white, tall, having blonde hair, and wearing an orange rain coat and riding an older model BMX bike with his dog.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to call the Sunshine Coast RCMP at 604-885-2266.