Swimming schedules at both the Nanaimo Aquatic Centre and Beban Park Pool are being modified while Beban Pool undergoes repairs.

In a news release, the City says” unforeseen operational challenges” have delayed the Pool’s reopening scheduled for this past Monday.

The centre had been closed due to the Covid pandemic.

Work is underway to repair the 25 metre pool; however, starting next Monday, the 25th, patrons will be able to use the leisure pool, hot tub, steam room, sauna and teaching pool, as well as the weight room, Monday to Friday.

The temporary schedule at Beban will accommodate the public for drop in swim sessions and participants in swimming lessons. In addition, the Beban Park weight room will be open weekdays, and there will be swimming available at Beban Park Pool when Nanaimo Aquatic Centre is hosting various meets this fall season.

The date for the full re-opening isn’t yet known.

You can see the updated temporary schedule on the city’s website.