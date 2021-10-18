While Halloween is around the corner, organizers are starting their work on the 39th annual Great Nanaimo Toy Drive for Christmas.

Last year, despite the pandemic, over a thousand local children received new or gently used toys.

Donations boxes will start popping up all around Nanaimo next month.

Shortly after Remembrance Day the many toy drop off sites around the city will begin accepting gifts from people. These sites can be found in Shopping Centres, Community Credit Unions, Nanaimo Museum, Port Theatre, Lucid, Budget Storage North to name a few. (See website for all sites!) There are also programs at the Save-on-food stores, where customers are urged to purchase presents, in the store, receiving points for their purchase, and leave the toys with the store who will turn them into the Toy Drive elves. Toy Collection continues until December 15th.

Registration for families in need of toys is carried out by volunteers from November 15 -December 3rd. Depending upon the Covid restrictions, registration will take place either by phone, or with our partners Loaves and Fishes at the depots, plus a week at as yet to be determined site. Again, check with the website for more specific details.

This year, organizers need a new distribution centre. It needs to have 3,000-5,000 square feet, heat and light, a washroom, and be near a bus line.

If you know of such a site, you’re asked to contact them.

For More Information, check their <a href=”https://thegreatnanaimotoydrive.ca/”>website</a>.