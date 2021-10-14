New rules that the province says will “help protect young workers” come into effect tomorrow.

The changes raise the general working age in B.C. from 12 to 16 and define the types of jobs that are appropriate for those under 16.

Youth aged 14 and 15 are able to do many “appropriate” jobs defined as “light work” with permission from a parent or guardian.

In some cases, 14- and- 15-year-olds may be allowed to do work outside the definition of light work with a permit from the Ministry of Labour’s Employment Standards Branch.

The new rules don’t prevent children from babysitting or delivering newspapers part time, or students from working in a work-study or work experience class, which are among the jobs excluded from the new rules.

Kids 12 and older can continue to be employed in a business or on a farm owned by an immediate family member, as long as the work meets the safety criteria set out in the regulation.

Occupations that are now prescribed as light work appropriate for youth 14 and 15 include:

Cashier

computer programmer

golf caddy

lifeguard or lifeguard assistant

messenger or courier

peer counsellor

performing artist

recreation or community program attendant

referee or umpire

salesperson, other than door-to-door

server of food or drink, other than alcohol

sports or recreational coach or instructor

summer or day camp leader

tutor or instructor

visual artist or graphic designer

writer, editor or similar

Occupations or situations now generally considered as unsafe for youth under 16 include:

repairing, maintaining or operating heavy machinery

places where a minor is not permitted to enter

sites of construction, heavy manufacturing, heavy industrial work

sites designed to retain an oxygen-deficient or toxic atmosphere

walk-in freezers or coolers, other than to place or retrieve an item

handling substances that minors cannot legally purchase, use or distribute

lifting, carrying or moving heavy items or animals

using, handling or applying hazardous substances like pesticides

The province says these changes to the Employment Standards Act were initiated through legislation in the spring of 2019.

“Consultations were held with over 1,700 youth, parents and employers from multiple sectors… prior to finalizing the changes this year,” a provincial release says.

“These new rules bring British Columbia in line with international standards for children’s employment. Prior to these changes, B.C. was the only province in Canada whose general minimum working age was as young as 12.”