16 newly certified ‘early childhood educators’ are ready to work in Nanaimo after the BC government stepped in to provide funding for their training.

Sprott Shaw College had received $300,000 from the province last year to deliver ‘full-time education, certification courses and work experience through its early childhood education certificate program.’ Funding was made available through the ‘Project Based Labour Market Training stream’ of WorkBC’s Community and Employer Partnerships.

“The implications of having quality early child care available are far reaching and long lasting, making a difference not only in the individual’s life, but a difference for whole communities,” said Victor Tesan, president, Sprott Shaw College. “A collaboration such as this has enabled Sprott Shaw College to be able to provide the education and training for future early childhood educators who will go on to make a positive difference in the lives of so many.”

The students received theory, ‘education in life-skills development, and occupational skills, as well as 10 weeks of supervised work placement and one week of supported job search’ from Sprott Shaw College.

“For families in Nanaimo, having more qualified early childhood educators means more safe, affordable, quality child care options when and where they need them. This new CEP project in Nanaimo helps meet British Columbia’s goal of universal $10-a-day child care, working with communities and child care providers,” according to Sheila Malcomson, MLA for Nanaimo.

The project went on for one year, between September 2020 and 2021.

“There’s a great need for early childhood educators, locally and throughout the province,” said Nicholas Simons, Minister of Social Development and Poverty Reduction. “It’s good to know that graduates of this project are in high demand. Parents will be able to go to work knowing their children are in safe and qualified hands.”