The BC government has just put out the call for this year’s Civil Forfeiture Crime Prevention and Remediation grant program.

In the previous year, some successful grants included the Nanaimo Region John Howard Society’s “Restorative Justice” program, the Nanaimo Family Life Association’s “Vancouver Island Men’s Services” program, and many others on the island and mainland.

This year, crime prevention, gender-based violence, domestic violence prevention/intervention programming, human trafficking; sexual exploitation; and sex worker safety, child and youth advocacy centres, Indigenous healing, and restorative justice are streams of focus.

The Civil Forfeiture Office states the grant ‘provides one-time funding to support community-based projects using the proceeds from the civil forfeiture process.’

Applications open today, staying open until November 24th. Results will be sent to applicants in April 2022.

More information (i.e previously successful grant applicants) is available here with instructions on how to apply here.