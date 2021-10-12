Still of Provincial health officer, Dr. Bonnie Henry. (Supplied by the Province of British Columbia)

Story by Brendan Pawliw, Vista Radio Staff

Children five and up will now be required to wear a mask at indoor public spaces in B.C.

The mask mandate was adjusted today (Tuesday) by Doctor Bonnie Henry.

“For youth, whether taking the school bus or the city bus, the rules are the same. I just want to say how impressed I am and continue to be on the adaptability and resilience of children in this province.”

She also noted the province is planning to make COVID-19 vaccines available for children in the 5-11 age category pending Health Canada approval.

Henry stated that could come as early as next month.

“We continue to talk with school communities, families, and parents to ensure the process will be as seamless as possible. In the meantime, parents can now pre-register their children in the same way we have registered ourselves or our older children in the past year and a half.”

Henry also mentioned the United States is still looking at mix and match doses before putting together a policy for travel.

The Ministry of Health is also looking into the possibility of additional health measures within Northern Health as 14 critical care patients were transferred to other hospitals in B.C. during the Thanksgiving Day long weekend.