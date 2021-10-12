‘Members of the public who have experience or interest in the areas of parks, recreation, culture, agriculture, waste management, planning or drinking water and watershed protection’ is what the Regional District of Nanaimo is seeking.

The district is looking for volunteers who would be interested in sitting on advisory committees. Terms range from one year to three years, with members advising ‘on a wide range of projects and work[ing] with community and neighbourhood groups.’

“Volunteering on advisory committees is a meaningful opportunity for residents who wish to get more involved in their community,” said Tyler Brown, RDN Chair. “The different perspectives and collective knowledge committee volunteers bring to the table are invaluable when working on wide-ranging matters that impact our region and its residents. We look forward to welcoming and collaborating with the RDN’s newest advisory committee members once appointed.”

The Electoral Area A Parks, Recreation, and Culture Commission, Parks and Open Space Advisory Committees (Electoral Areas B, C, E, F, G and H), Agricultural Advisory Committee, Drinking Water & Watershed Protection Technical Advisory Committee, Solid Waste Management Plan Monitoring Advisory Committee, as well as the Board of Variance are all accepting applications.

Applications are being accepted until November 15, with appointments being made ‘later this year.’

Those interested in applying for can visit this page for more information.