The City of Nanaimo is marking Emergency Preparedness Month, with a number of safety messages for residents.

This week, they recommend people prepare an emergency kit, sign up for emergency alerts and create an emergency plan.

According to the City, Nanaimo is located within an active earthquake zone and has 21 other identified hazards that residents need to prepare for. In the event of an emergency, they say residents and businesses need to be prepared to take care of themselves for a minimum of 72 hours, but you should more realistically prepare for seven days.

Below is some information from the City’s Personal Preparedness web page on how you and your family can prepare for a major emergency!

Are you ready?

Be notified in the event of an emergency; sign up for Voyent Alert! the City’s emergency alert system.