Photo of the stolen boat supplied by Sunshine Coast RCMP.

Sunshine Coast RCMP are seeking help from the public to find a stolen Harbercraft Challenger boat with a trailer from the 8600 block of Redroofs Road in Halfmoon Bay.

RCMP say the theft took place Saturday night or Sunday morning.

The boat is blue and 16’ long.

Anyone with information about this theft is asked to contact RCMP.