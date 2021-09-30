To honor the first national Truth and Reconciliation day, a new 15 foot pole has been installed in Maffeo Sutton park.

Noel Brown, Master Carver, was commissioned by the city to make the pole over a year ago. He worked on the project together with his wife and sons.

“I felt really good the whole time, because my whole family was working with me,” said Brown, “and that was the first time. Usually it was just one or two, but the whole family was here, the whole stretch, so it really felt good. You know when you work together so long… Some people would be chipping at each other, but no. Everything went smooth, happy, fun.”

The pole was made out of 1500 year-old red cedar, and was donated to Brown for the project. The symbols carved into it were chosen with help from Snuneymuxw elders including his father, Former Chief Jerry Brown.

“On the bottom [of the pole] is the matriarch that holds up everyone, so she’s at the bottom holding up the rest of the animals,” stated Brown. “Above her is the orca— killer whale— who takes care of us when we’re at sea, and above the orca is the bear, who takes care of us when we’re on land. Up top is the eagle, that carries our prayers up to the creator and watches over us from above.”

Brown stated that the importance of the pole was in that it welcomed people to the site, and that it sent an important message for Snuneymuxw people.

“[It] welcomes everyone to the waterfront there, and it makes you feel real good because that’s one of our main village sites before the settlers came. It just shows that we’re still here, we never went away.”

Brown stated he was happy to see ‘more native art’ in Nanaimo, and gave a shout-out to his teachers Richard and Matthew Baker, as well as his son Richie Brown.

Some pictures of the totem while it was still being built is available on Brown’s facebook page.

The pole was celebrated during an event held in the park starting at 10am running until 2pm. Hundreds of people turned out to hear Snuneymuxw elders speak and share their experiences within residential schools.