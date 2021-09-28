A Nanaimo man is recovering with concussion-like symptoms, bruises and abrasions, after being assaulted by a group of teenagers. Police say the 39-year-old victim’s left eye was bruised and swollen shut, and he had a number of scrapes and abrasions across his face and neck.

According to RCMP, the incident occurred just after 7 am on Monday September 27, 2021, in the 500 block of Fourth St. The man says he was walking from the 7-11 in Harewood and was carrying a slurpee when he saw a group of four to six youths, who appeared to be laughing and joking amongst themselves.

As he walked by, he told investigators, no words or looks were exchanged. Suddenly, he was punched in the back of the head. He received several more blows to his head before falling to the ground.

While on the ground, he was kicked repeatedly, then punched one last time in the face. He believes he may have momentarily lost consciousness. The last time he saw the group, they were running west bound along Fourth Street.

The victim said only two individuals in the group were involved in the assault and that he could only provide a partial description of his attackers.

Suspect # 1

Male youth, 16-17 years old

Short curly hair

Dark skin

Black t-shirt and shorts

Suspect # 2

Male youth, 16-17 years old

Long blonde hair

Dark skin

Grey shirt

If anyone has information on this incident or may have seen this group of teenagers, please call the Nanaimo RCMP non-emergency line at 250-754-2345, and quote file # 2021-36463.