With hopes of being more ‘user friendly,’ the Sunshine Coast Regional District is using a new method of asking for feedback on their annual budget.

The District’s new engagement page has been made solely for the budget. There is an option to send questions about the budget or to take part in the annual survey.

“Key to any budget process is hearing from the community so that the SCRD Board can get a sense of where the community would like to see tax dollars being spent,” says SCRD Chief Financial Officer Tina Perreault. “This year, we have new tools that will allow us to engage with our community throughout the budget process in a way that is far more user friendly than in previous years.”

The survey will run until October 22. Paper copies will be available at;

SCRD Administration Building, 1975 Field Road, Sechelt

Gibsons and Area Community Centre, 700 Park Road, Gibsons

Gibsons Public Library, 470 South Fletcher Road, Gibsons

Sechelt Aquatic Centre, 5500 Shorncliffe Avenue, Sechelt

Sechelt Public Library, 5797 Cowrie St, Sechelt

Pender Harbour Aquatic and Fitness Centre, 13639 Sunshine Coast Highway, Madeira Park

According to the budget’s timeline, the “key to this year’s budget process is a survey to hear your feedback on your priorities on the Sunshine Coast.”

The 336 page document detailing the Sunshine Coast Regional District’s previous budget plan is available here.