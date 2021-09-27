This Thursday is the first National Truth and Reconciliation Day.

The city of Nanaimo, and Nanaimo Ladysmith Public Schools will be hosting an event to honour the day from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at Maffeo Sutton / Swy-a-lana Park.

It will include messages from Snuneymuxw community members impacted by residential schools, performances by Snuneymuxw Dancers and School District children, plus activities for youth.

A Welcome Pole will be erected during the event. The pole was carved by Noel Brown, a Coast Salish Master Carver, with help from his wife, 3 sons, and various community members.

The District of Sechelt is also encouraging residents to visit the National Centre for Truth and Reconciliation’s website to learn more about treaties, land claims, language, and culture.

It’ll be hosting Youtube live streams starting on Thursday, and ending on October 1st.

It is also Orange Shirt Day; an Indigenous-led grassroots commemorative day that honours the children who survived residential schools and remembers those who did not.

The national day honours the lost children and Survivors of residential schools, their families and communities.