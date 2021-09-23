A new “memory clinic” is now open in Nanaimo.

The Nanaimo Primary Care Memory Clinic is meant to support adults concerned about cognitive changes, like memory loss.

In a news release, Health Minister Adrian Dix notes that not all memory loss is caused by dementia, and proper medical assessment is important for developing a care plan specific to each patient’s condition. “This is why it is so important to ensure the availability of early diagnosis and ongoing treatment and support,” says Adrian Dix, Minister of Health. “A dedicated team of healthcare providers working together to develop memory loss care plans that consider the whole person fits perfectly within our primary care strategy where the goal is to create a seamless, patient-centred experience that meets an individual’s unique health needs.”

The clinic will operate one day a week, out of the Nanaimo Health Unit, on Grant Avenue, near the hospital. Referrals to this new memory service will be initiated by a primary care provider. A second memory clinic opened this week in Victoria.

Island Health Board chair Leah Hollins says as our population ages, the number of seniors experiencing memory loss continues to rise. “The addition of these two new primary care memory clinics will offer faster access to early assessment, care support planning, and resources for Island Health seniors, allowing them to avoid lengthy, unnecessary wait times to see a specialist, experience fewer emergency department visits, and enjoy more independence at home.”

The Victoria primary care memory clinic will operate two days per week, at its temporary location at the new Downtown Victoria Urgent and Primary Care Centre, with funding for nursing and allied care provided through the Victoria Primary Care Network.

“Ongoing primary care that considers the whole person is vital to keep individuals as healthy as possible. Local family doctors are pleased to participate in providing this new memory service so seniors will be able to receive support close to home at an early stage, by a dedicated team that gets to know them and can address their unique needs, says Dr. Katharine McKeen, co-chair, Victoria Division of Family Practice and co-chair, Victoria PCN Steering Committee, and Dr. Tim Troughton, co-chair, Victoria Division of Family Practice.