Nanaimo’s controversial new Animal Responsibility Bylaw came into force this week. Under the bylaw, you may not own a cat over the age of 6 months that is not spayed or neutered. Among the many new rules, you also cannot own more than 4 dogs over the age of 16 weeks.

City Council adopted the bylaw Tuesday, September 21, after receiving approval from the Minister of Forests, Lands, Natural Resource Operations and Rural Development. The City received public input on the bylaw in November and December 2020.

The City says the new Bylaw is a result “of a fulsome review of the City’s Animal Control function that recommended an update to the bylaw to reflect current best practices for animal care standards.”

Here are some of the changes from the old Bylaw:

DOGS:

It is mandatory for every dog over 4 months old to be licensed yearly and to wear the tag on their collar.

No person shall keep more than 4 dogs over the age of 16 weeks (some exceptions apply – see bylaw for details).

When in public, dogs must be on a leash at all times and under the control of a competent person. Dogs may be off-leash in designated off-leash areas only, and must still be under the control of a competent person.

Female dogs in heat must remain within an enclosed building, enclosure or pen, except to urinate or defecate on the owner’s private lands, or to go for a walk only when firmly held on a leash by a competent person.

Dogs may not bark, howl, yelp, cry, or make other noises continuously for fifteen minutes or more, or in a manner that unduly disturbs the peace, quiet, rest, comfort or tranquility of the surrounding neighbourhood.

References to “Restricted Dogs” and “Vicious Dogs” have been removed; the new bylaw has a section on “Aggressive Dogs.”

CATS:

No person shall own, keep, possess or harbour any cat over the age of 6 months unless it has been spayed or neutered, or the person has a valid business licence to breed cats.

Cats must have sufficient identification (i.e. a tag with owner’s valid contact info, traceable tattoo, or microchip) so that lost cats can be quickly reunited with their owner.

No person shall keep more than 5 cats over the age of 12 weeks (some exceptions apply – see bylaw for details).

No person may feed or leave food out for any cat, unless they are registered with an approved organization.

Cats must not trespass on private property without the consent of the occupier or owner.

The new Bylaw also contains rules for owners of rabbits, fowl and other birds and animals, as well as bee-keeping. Among those rules, it is stated that pet rabbits must be sterilized.

In a release by the City of Nanaimo, these further notes are indicated:

* Owners of outdoor cats are still able to allow their cats to enjoy the outdoors; however, owners should be mindful that if there is a complaint submitted to the City due to their cat(s) trespassing on any private property (without the property owner’s consent), the City’s Bylaw Enforcement will investigate the matter and work with the cat owners on getting compliance.

* There is no requirement for a cat to be on a leash. The Animal Responsibility Bylaw sets the structure that if there is a nuisance animal, stray or abandoned cat, or feral population that needs addressing, this Bylaw gives Bylaw Enforcement Officers the ability to respond to complaints and protect the health and well-being of the Animals.

* There is a new “Animal Responsibility – Promise to Return” policy. That policy waives seizure and impound fees until January 1, 2023 for any impounded cat that is sterilized and has identification.

