Recent rainfall may have some people thinking that campfires are safe again in the city of Nanaimo. And, in fact, the Coastal Fire Centre has issued an information bulletin indicating that with the recent rains and cooler weather, campfires are now permitted throughout the Coastal Fire Area.

However, the City of Nanaimo has issued a release stating that its bylaw, which does not allow open burning within City limits, remains in effect .

Outdoor cooking fires are permitted on private property, provided the fire is contained to a device or fixture designed for containing the fire and not exceeding 24 inches in diameter. The fire may only utilize clean, dry wood or briquettes and may not exceed two hours in duration.

Despite the fact the weather has shifted to cool and damp, Nanaimo Fire Rescue would like to remind the public to please safely and properly discard smoking materials. Residents are encouraged to call 9-1-1 if they see smoke or signs of fire. For more information on the City of Nanaimo burning bylaw, visit the Fire Rescue page at www.nanaimo.ca or call the non-emergency line at 250-753-7311.

Burning Regulations in Nanaimo: https://cnan.ca/2CZJJXT