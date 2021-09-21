Nanaimo RCMP say sometime between 10:00 PM on September 14 and 5:30 PM on September 15, 2021, suspect(s) made off with large amounts of VI Raiders equipment valued at approximately $15,000.

They say thieves forcefully entered the locker room located at Comox Gyro Park and stole six black, Threadscape-brand duffle bags emblazoned with the VI Raiders logo. Those bags contained 80 practice jerseys, numerous pads and footballs, and 10 brand new black helmets with red face cages.

This is a significant loss to a very important Nanaimo sporting institution that has brought a lot of joy to the community, said Cst Simon Gallimore, Media Relations Officer for the Nanaimo RCMP.

Anyone with information about this break-in, or whose home or business video cameras may have captured images of the suspect(s), is asked to contact the Nanaimo RCMP non-emergency line at 250-754-2345, and quote file # 2021-34968.