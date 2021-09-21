ELECTION: Upset looming for Green Party; NDP leading Nanaimo-Ladysmith
Photo: Ethan Morneau, staff
Election Day 2021 is wrapping up in British Columbia. Today (Monday), B.C.’ers hit the polls in a pandemic federal election — a first for Canada.
Electors who hadn’t already voted in advance polls or through the mail cast their ballot in person throughout the day for who they want to represent them federally.
In B.C., the polls closed at 7:00 pm.
Nanaimo-Ladysmith Preliminary Results (as of 10:45 pm):
- Polls Reporting: 253 of 265 (95.47 %)
- Voter Turnout: 60,188 of 107,926 registered electors (55.77 %) — does not include electors who registered on election day.
- Population: 122,710
- Number of electors on list: 107,926
|Party
|Candidate
|Votes
|Percent of Votes
|NDP-New Democratic Party
|Lisa Marie Barron
|17,403
|28.9 %
|Liberal
|Michelle Corfield
|8,124
|13.5 %
|Conservative
|Tamara Kronis
|16,698
|27.7 %
|Green Party
|Paul Manly
|14,830
|24.6 %
|People’s Party – PPC
|Stephen Welton
|3,133
|5.2 %
|Total number of valid votes:
|
|60,188
|
National Results:
Polling stations are now closed across Canada. The Liberal Party will form a minority government.
- Liberal Party: 113 elected (leading 44)
- Conservatives: 104 elected (leading 18)
- Bloc Quebecois: 25 elected (leading 4)
- NDP: 16 (leading 12)
- Green Party: 0 (leading 2)
- People’s Party of Canada: 0 (0 leading)
To form a majority government, one party must win at least 170 seats. Mail-in ballots will not begin to be counted until tomorrow (Tuesday) with no results final until that process has ended.