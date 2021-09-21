Election Day 2021 is wrapping up in British Columbia. Today (Monday), B.C.’ers hit the polls in a pandemic federal election — a first for Canada.

Electors who hadn’t already voted in advance polls or through the mail cast their ballot in person throughout the day for who they want to represent them federally.

In B.C., the polls closed at 7:00 pm.

Nanaimo-Ladysmith Preliminary Results (as of 10:45 pm):

Polls Reporting: 253 of 265 (95.47 %)

Voter Turnout: 60,188 of 107,926 registered electors (55.77 %) — does not include electors who registered on election day.

Population: 122,710

Number of electors on list: 107,926

Party Candidate Votes Percent of Votes NDP-New Democratic Party Lisa Marie Barron 17,403 28.9 % Liberal Michelle Corfield 8,124 13.5 % Conservative Tamara Kronis 16,698 27.7 % Green Party Paul Manly 14,830 24.6 % People’s Party – PPC Stephen Welton 3,133 5.2 % Total number of valid votes: 60,188

National Results:

Polling stations are now closed across Canada. The Liberal Party will form a minority government.

Liberal Party: 113 elected (leading 44)

Conservatives: 104 elected (leading 18)

Bloc Quebecois: 25 elected (leading 4)

NDP: 16 (leading 12)

Green Party: 0 (leading 2)

People’s Party of Canada: 0 (0 leading)

To form a majority government, one party must win at least 170 seats. Mail-in ballots will not begin to be counted until tomorrow (Tuesday) with no results final until that process has ended.