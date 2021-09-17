As we head into the rainy season, B.C.’ers are warned to take extra steps to protect themselves and their homes.

A BC Hydro Report says the record-breaking temperatures this summer weakened trees and vegetation, especially on the South Coast, where vegetation is less adaptable to extremely dry conditions.

It says making matters worse is the fact that La Niña is predicted to bring colder, wetter, and windier weather to the West Coast this fall and into the winter.

The report says these combined factors could result in more trees falling, causing more power outages. This is echoed in a provincial government news release, that recommends we all take extra steps now to prepare.

They say you should have a household emergency plan and an emergency kit, including a flashlight, a first aid kit, water, food, and other supplies to last at least a week without power.

As well, make sure downspouts and stormwater drains are kept clear of leaves and debris. And in case of flooding, store valuables and important items or documents in watertight containers or in higher places in the home.

Here are a number of tips and actions people can take to prepare for a potentially stormy day: