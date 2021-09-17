As Environment Canada warns of a storm today, the Sunshine Coast Regional District will be keeping its drought restrictions in place despite ‘considerable rainfall’.

The SCRD will be remaining at level four restrictions for the Chapman water system until further notice, which will be provided on Monday.

“While many parts of the Sunshine Coast have experienced considerable rainfall this past week, unfortunately Chapman Lake and the surrounding watershed has not,” says Remko Rosenboom, SCRD General Manager of Infrastructure Services. “We are hopeful that the rainfall expected this weekend will allow us to ease conservation regulations but it all depends on how much rain falls in the upper Chapman Creek watershed.”

Water conservation efforts have been called ‘incredible’ by the district, as the goal to get usage beneath 10.5 million litres per day has been surpassed at 9.3 million.

More information on how to conserve water is available here.