The Snuneynuxw Nation is receiving $77,000 do conduct a search of the former Nanaimo Indian Hospital site, near the University.

The funds are coming from a Go Fund Me campaign called Find Our Lost Children.

It was set up to help First Nations communities purchase and use ground-penetrating radar, in the search for human remains near former residential schools. Similar technology was involved in the discovery of the remains of over 200 young people near the former school in Kamloops.

In all, the fund raised over $157,000.

On the site, organizer Steve Sxwithul’txw says “We are pleased to announce the release of the final amount of funds, just over $77,000 to the Snuneynuxw Nation in Nanaimo BC for the search of the former Nanaimo Indian Hospital… Thank you to all of you, you are so generous, understanding and compassionate people who are helping our people find our lost children.”

“There are several locations on Vancouver Island where residential schools were located including the following:

Kuper Island Residential School – Penelakut Island

St. Michaels Residential School – Alert Bay

Christie (Clayoquot/Kakawis) School – Tofin/Mears Island

Alberni Residential School – Port Alberni

Ahousaht Residential School -Ahousaht Island

Following our protocols, guided by our Elders and working with our young people, we want to start searching the residential school properties. Using the technology that was used at Tk’emlups residential school (Kamloops) it is critical we begin searching for more of our lost children.”

The site is closed for donations, but organizers are keeping it open for comments and announcements.