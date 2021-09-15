The Nanaimo Chamber of Commerce is hosting a “hybrid” all-candidates forum tonight. Called a “hybrid” event, it will have a limited live audience, and live-stream the event from the Vancouver Island Conference Centre.

Chamber president Kim Smythe says some questions were submitted in advance but they will also have questions from the audience on-site. “We’re hoping all parties will accept our invitation and present their candidates for consideration in this forum. It’s really timed so that voters can use the event to help them make up their minds in the last week after a month of election promises.”

The Candidates (Alphabetically):

Lisa Marie Barron – NDP

Michelle Corfield – Liberal

Tamara Kronis – Conservative

Paul Manly – Green

Stephen Welton – PPC

Live Stream Link, click here.