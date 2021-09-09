The Nanaimo and Powell River RCMP are asking for the public's help in locating Brody David (left) and Vaughn Baumgardt. (Supplied by the Powell River RCMP)

The Powell River RCMP continues to investigate tips about missing person Vaughn Baumgardt.

Vaughn was last seen on the evening of Aug. 20th 2021 wearing a black t-shirt, jeans and black skater style sneakers on Highway 101 near Pinetree Road.

A Facebook page called ‼️ MISSING Person ‼️ Vaughn Baumgardt has been created, and is devoted to the search for the 33 year old.

You can link to the Facebook page here.

Meanwhile, Nanaimo RCMP is asking for help in locating Brody David.

Brody was last seen in Nanaimo on Aug. 26th at 2:00pm, and Nanaimo RCMP believe he may be in Powell River.

He’s 26 years old and is described as Caucasian, 5’6’’ tall with a slim build, blue eyes and very short, almost shaved blond hair.

Anyone with information about Vaughn or Brody’s whereabouts are asked to call the Powell River RCMP at 604-485-6255, or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222- TIPS (8477) or go online at www.bccrimestoppers.com.