As construction continues on the new dropoff center for Sechelt’s landfill, the completion date of ‘late September’ slowly comes closer.

In order to complete the drop-off area, the Sunshine Coast Regional District states the landfill will be closed from September 17th to the 19th, with the 20th being a regularly scheduled closure.

The SCRD says that ‘arrangements are being made’ to allow some garbage, but residents are encouraged to take their waste to the Pender Harbour Transfer Station or hold onto it in the meantime.

The landfill is still unable to accept certain items, such as tires. They will be unable to accept them until September 27th.

Metal, drywall, mattresses, propane tanks, cardboard and garbage that can’t be recycled is still being accepted.