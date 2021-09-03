'Billy' looks for a new purse in Winners (Photo: Kyla Cordick)

He’s sporting a beard and horns, but it seems he wanted some new fashions as well. ‘Billy The Goat’ was spotted roaming around SmartCentres shopping plaza in Courtenay Thursday evening.

Locals took to Facebook, sharing updates of ‘Billy’ on the loose. Beth Hilborn snapped his photo in Walmart, and Kyla Cordick posted a photo of him in Winners next to a display of purses.

But it seems ‘Billy’ didn’t get the memo that a pet store was just a few trots away. Neil Thomsen captured him on video enjoying a snack.

“Anyone missing their goat? He’s at Winners and Walmart now,” Thomsen wrote. “He peed in Winners too.”

And it turns out the goat is actually a local celebrity. You can find his Facebook page here. The page’s 300 plus members post ‘Billy’ sightings. “Billy should be given a customer loyalty card for Walmart,” one member exclaimed. “Billy for Mayor,” added another.

Video: Neil Thomsen