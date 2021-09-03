As staffing issues continue to affect the Sunshine Coast Regional District’s waste management company, service interruptions in the Sunshine Coast has affected multiple routes in the area.

The SCRD states they have been in daily contact with the waste management company, and relayed resident concerns to them as well.

“Waste Management has made the SCRD aware that they are doing everything they can as they work towards providing a more reliable service,” stated the SCRD. “Unfortunately, it’s expected that there will continue to be service interruptions until their staffing shortage is resolved.”

The SCRD has reported that while they understand frustrations have been mounting for residents, it is ‘completely unacceptable’ that multiple interactions that ‘could not remotely be considered as respectful’ have occurred between SCRD staff and residents.

“The SCRD would like to clearly state that we promote and strive to provide a work environment where all of our employees and members of the public we serve can enjoy a service environment where everyone is treated with dignity and respect. SCRD staff are being instructed to immediately cease any interaction, be it by phone or in person where frustration crosses a line into abuse.”

The SCRD thanks patient residents for their respect and understanding, stating that they ‘are doing everything we can to help improve the situation.’

In response to residents asking for refunds, residents who ask about them will be made aware of ‘any development in future conversations between the SCRD and Waste Management about financial compensation.’

In the meantime, residents are encouraged to visit the SCRD Collects app, check the Waste Service’s alerts page, or to contact Waste Management directly at 1-800-774-9748. The phone line is not managed by the SCRD.