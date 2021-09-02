As drought conditions in the Sunshine Coast continue, the Sunshine Coast Regional District has announced that the Sunshine Coast Arena will be delaying its reopening by two weeks.

The Emergency Operations Center has requested that water only be used for essential purposes, and has moved the arena’s reopening back to October 12th.

The EOC has also requested that pools (such as the Sechelt Aquatic Centre) remain closed at this time.

“I understand the frustration that the community must be feeling with these delayed reopenings,” says EOC Director Dean McKinley. “I want to assure residents that we are taking these necessary steps to ensure that we can secure our vital water supply for essential needs for residents, fire suppression and the Sechelt Hospital.”

The weight room in the Sechelt Aquatic Center will be remaining open in the meantime, and hours for the pools in Gibsons and Pender Harbour can be found here.

Any groups impacted directly by the arena’s extended closure will be contacted by the SCRD directly.