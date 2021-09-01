Some help has come to speed up the building permit approval process in Nanaimo.

It typically can take many months to get a permit, but the City is creating a new online application portal and dashboard.

It comes thanks to a half-million dollar grant from the province.

The funds will also help create a joint building permit advisory working group, that will include members of the building industry.

“We are grateful to the Province for awarding us this grant through its Local Government Development Approvals Program as the pace of development in Nanaimo in recent years demonstrates that the city is a great place to live and invest in,” says Nanaimo Mayor Leonard Krog.

“This grant will help increase customer service by reducing development approval processing times, improving development approval process transparency, and providing clarity and consistency on application submission requirements.”

Nanaimo is one of 43 communities to receive funding that the province says will increase housing supply and affordability.

“Local governments play a critical role in making sure the housing people need in their communities is built quickly and meets local needs. These grants will help them do critical work to modernize development permitting and approvals by removing barriers and streamlining processes,” said Josie Osborne, Minister of Municipal Affairs. “Together, the Province, local governments, housing providers and builders can find solutions that support more affordable housing for everyone in B.C.”