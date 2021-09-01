The Nanaimo RCMP are seeking public assistance in locating a missing man.

26 year-old Brody David has not been seen or heard from since August 26th. He lives with his mother and has a significant medical condition which requires medication to control and monitor.

David walks daily and has been known to go as far as Errington, Nanoose and sometimes Oceanside. He left his home carrying a new black sleeping bag. It is thought that he may be staying in the bush.

David is described as a Caucasian woman with short brown hair and green eyes. He is 5’6, and weighs around 150 pounds. He was last seen wearing a green cloth hoody, dark blue pants and slip on white and black shoes.

Anyone with information on her or her whereabouts are asked to call the Nanaimo RCMP at 250-754-2345, and quote file # 2021-32693.

The picture provided is multiple years old.