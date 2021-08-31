Those on the Sunshine Coast looking to visit the mainland should look for deeply discounted return trips.

BC Ferries is offering Saver Fares for less busy sailings, especially those departing Horseshoe Bay for Langdale after 9pm.

The saver fares must be booked and paid for in advance, and the cost is 39-dollars – adding 10-dollars per adult and 5-dollars per child.

BC Ferries say the fare is designed to entice customers to travel on less busy sailings, to free up space on the more popular sailings.

This promotion is happening from September 4th through Hallowe’en.